What Are ‘Improper’ Medicaid Payments, and Are They as High as a Trump Official Said?

‘Improper’ Medicaid Payments: Responding to charges that President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill would cut Medicaid coverage for millions of Americans, Trump administration officials misleadingly counter that it targets only waste, fraud, and abuse.

During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Russell Vought, the administration’s director of the Office of Management and Budget, framed Medicaid as sagging under the weight of improper payments.

An “improper” payment refers to payments made erroneously to beneficiaries and their providers or without sufficient documentation.

Pressed June 1 by CNN host Dana Bash about concerns that low-income Americans would suffer if the bill becomes law, Vought called such arguments “totally ridiculous.”

“This bill will preserve and protect the programs, the social safety net, but it will make it much more commonsense,” Vought said. “Look, one out of every $5 or $6 in Medicaid [payments] is improper.”

That would mean Medicaid’s improper payment rate is 16% to 20%.

In a 2024 report covering the years 2022, 2023, and 2024, Medicaid’s parent agency — the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — said the rate was about 5.1%.

One conservative group, the Paragon Health Institute, said the agency has been using an incomplete calculation method and that the percentage could be as high as 25%. Other experts told PolitiFact that the actual numbers could be higher than what the federal government reports, although not as high as Paragon’s estimate.

The White House did not respond to an inquiry for this article.

How High Is the Medicaid Improper Payment Rate?

Medicaid and its closely related Children’s Health Insurance program provides health care and long-term care to roughly 83 million lower-income beneficiaries , accounting for about one-fifth of health care spending overall. It is funded through a mix of federal and state money and is administered by states under federal government rules.

Every year, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publishes official numbers for the share of improper Medicaid payments, and in other federal health insurance programs the agency oversees.

In a 2024 review of payments made in 2022, 2023, and 2024, the agency found that 5.09% of Medicaid payments totaling $31.10 billion were improper.

The 5.09% rate represented a decrease from the 8.58% rate cited in its 2023 report, which was also based on a three-year time span. The 2024 figure represented the third consecutive annual decline.

Are These Numbers Complete?

In March 2025, Brian Blase, a conservative health policy analyst and president of Paragon Health, a health policy think tank, co-authored a report that said the official CMS improper payment rate figures were unrealistically low for eight of the past 10 years, because in some years the agency failed to undergo widespread auditing of its beneficiaries’ Medicaid eligibility.

From 2017 to 2019, during Trump’s first term, Blase served as Trump’s special assistant for economic policy. Before that, he served as a health policy analyst for the Senate Republican Policy Committee and has worked for the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

The report said if the agency’s analysis had looked at eligibility checks every year, more ineligible beneficiaries and payments on their behalf would have been discovered. The report said this might have increased the improper payment rate as high as 25%, based on the rates found in 2020 and 2021, when a high number of eligibility checks were included in the agency’s methodology.

However, it’s hard to confirm whether lack of eligibility auditing caused higher improper payment rates in 2020 and 2021, said Jennifer Wagner, director of Medicaid eligibility and enrollment at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a liberal think tank.

Wagner said Medicaid enrollment procedures have fluctuated, which could help explain the higher rates in some years rather than others. Using two years of data to generalize about trends across a decade, she said, is not necessarily valid.

Robert Westbrooks, the federal Pandemic Response Accountability Committee executive director who worked in government oversight roles during Democratic and Republican administrations, told PolitiFact it’s plausible that the officially reported improper payment rates for Medicaid could be too low.

However, Westbrooks said pinpointing how much higher the rate is in reality is a speculative process. “I don’t believe anyone can credibly quantify the [difference],” he said.

What Is an Improper Payment?

Health care experts emphasized that improper payments are not the same thing as waste, fraud, or abuse.

CMS maintains official definitions for these terms: