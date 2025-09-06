Inside the Grueling Daily Routine of Twilio CEO Khozema Shipchandler: 4:30 AM Starts, Weekend Work, and Why He Ditches Work-Life Balance

In the high-stakes world of tech leadership, success often demands sacrifice. For Khozema Shipchandler, the 51-year-old CEO of Twilio, a $16 billion cloud communications giant it means waking up at 4:30 a.m., grinding until 9:30 p.m., and even squeezing in laps around the house to stay sharp. In an exclusive interview with Fortune, Shipchandler shared how his immigrant roots and relentless discipline propelled him from a fresh college grad to CFO of a multi-billion-dollar business by age 31, and now to the helm of Twilio. But is this intense CEO routine sustainable for everyone? Let's dive into his day-to-day life and what it reveals about achieving C-suite success in 2025.

From Immigrant Roots To Tech Titan: Shipchandler's Rise

Khozema Shipchandler's story is a classic tale of hard work paying off. Born to parents who emigrated from Mumbai to the U.S., he credits their “immigrant success story” ethos for instilling a drive to excel. “They really pushed working hard and playing hard which, by the way, I do play hard when I’m not working so that was the goal,” he told Fortune, emphasizing that he still makes time to "play hard" when off the clock.

After graduating from Indiana University Bloomington in 1996, Shipchandler kicked off his career at General Electric (GE), an industrial powerhouse. His early mornings starting while others partied set him apart. “I was kind of built that way,” he says. By 31, he was CFO of a multi-billion-dollar GE division. “If you were willing to put in the effort, they were willing to give you the opportunity,” he recalls.

Fast-forward to today: As Twilio's CEO, Shipchandler oversees a company with over 5,500 employees, specializing in customer engagement and communications tech. His path underscores a key belief: Discipline separates leaders from the pack, especially as Gen Z and millennials push for more flexible work cultures.