Cancer, heart disease deaths declined globally, progress slower in 60 pc countries: The Lancet

New Delhi, Sep 11: While deaths from chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and stroke decreased for most countries, in almost 60 per cent of nations, the rate of decline was slower, according to a study published in The Lancet on Thursday.

Together with the World Health Organization (WHO), researchers from Imperial College London, UK, analysed the risk of dying from chronic diseases for 185 countries and territories.

They found that from 2010 to 2019, the risk of dying from a chronic disease between birth and 80 years old decreased in four out of five countries -- 152 (82 per cent) countries for women and in 147 (79 per cent) for men.

In almost two-thirds of countries, the progress slowed, stalled, or even reversed compared to the previous decade.

Notably, in India, the probability of dying from chronic disease increased from 2010 to 2019 for both women and men.

The picture was worse for women, who had a greater increase in risk than men. Deaths from most causes of chronic disease increased, with heart disease and diabetes contributing heavily, the study showed.

China showed similar declines to Japan and South Korea over the period across most age groups and causes of death, despite starting with a higher mortality rate.

China also experienced the largest reduction in deaths caused by COPD (linked to smoking and air pollution) among countries with high-quality data.