Man dies of brain-eating amoebic infection in Kerala; 6th death in a month

Malappuram (Kerala), Sep 11: A 47-year-old man from Malappuram district in northern Kerala died of amoebic meningoencephalitis, marking the sixth death from the fatal infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba in the state in the month.

Shaji, a native of Chelempra Chaliparambu in Malappuram district, was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH) on August 9 after his condition deteriorated.

This marks the second death from the infection this week and the sixth within a month.

Shaji had liver-related ailments and did not respond to the prescribed medicines during this period, a local media report quoted health officials as saying.

Health officials confirmed the death on Wednesday night, stating that the source of his infection has not yet been traced.

This latest casualty follows the death of a woman from Vandur, also in Malappuram district, earlier this week due to the same infection at the KMCH.