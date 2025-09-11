TN revamps organ transplant oversight committees amid rising concerns

Chennai, Sep 10: Amid recurring complaints of kidney thefts and illegal transplants, the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department has reconstituted the state and district-level Authorisation Committees to tighten oversight and ensure accountability in organ transplantation procedures.

The Government Order, issued on September 8 by Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P. Senthilkumar, said the restructuring was carried out under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, and the 2014 rules framed under it.

The move seeks to enhance transparency, strengthen ethical compliance, and restore public confidence in the state’s organ donation system.

At the state level, the Authorisation Committee will now be chaired by the Director of Medical Education and Research, Kilpauk, Chennai. Its members will include the Deans of Stanley and Kilpauk Medical Colleges, senior police officers, a woman doctor nominated by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), and officials from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services.