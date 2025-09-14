With Premiums Set to Rise, a Reminder: ‘Medicare for All Would Save $650 Billion’ Annually

By Brad Reed

Health insurance premiums are set to skyrocket in the coming months, which has prompted many progressive advocates to remind Americans that a less expensive alternative is possible.

As The Washington Post reported on Friday, the cost of health insurance is “on track for their biggest jump in at least five years” thanks in part to the actions of congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump.

Citing new research from KFF, the Post noted that most people who buy insurance through the Affordable Care Act are set to see their premiums rise by over 75% unless Congress steps in and renews enhanced subsidies that had been passed into law under the American Rescue Plan in 2021.

Congressional Democrats have said that they will not vote to fund the government past its current rapidly approaching deadline unless Republicans in Congress agree to an extension of the enhanced health insurance tax credits.

The Post report also pointed to Trump’s trade war threats as a justification being cited by insurers to raise rates. Even though Trump has yet to actually levy tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, his Commerce Department is currently investigating their impact and the president himself has said that the tariffs could be as much as 250%.