How AI-based eye scans can detect high blood sugar, heart disease

By Devanjali Relan

The integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) is providing a new lens for viewing retinal health, transforming the field of ophthalmology from a reactive one to proactive and predictive.

Retinal images offer a non-invasive view of blood vessels and nerve fibres. They are not just a window into the eye, but also a valuable diagnostic tool for a host of diseases. For instance, the narrowing of small blood vessels in the retina called retinal arterioles is related to long-term risk of high blood pressure, while larger diameter or width of retinal veins is related to kidney issues in people with Type-1 diabetes.

Moreover, arteriolar-to-venular diameter ratio is an established biomarker for stroke and heart diseases.

The retina thus provides a unique opportunity to assess and diagnose various ailments such as diabetes mellitus, coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, kidney disease, and neurodegenerative disorders. This is because the structure of retinal vessels can be considered a witness of the patient’s vascular status.

With an increase in the aging population and poor lifestyle choices, the prevalence of these diseases is on the rise. Early diagnosis and identifying high-risk individuals is the need of the hour.

The last two decades have witnessed a growing interest in imaging of the blood vessels of the retina. Technology to capture retinal images such as retinal fundus photography, optical coherence tomography–angiography (OCT-A) or adaptive optics have made it possible to get accurate data on our circulatory system.

Fundus photography is used to capture images of the inside of the eye which includes structures such as the retina, optic nerve head, macula, retinal blood vessels, choroid and the vitreous.

These images are used to screen and detect various causes of treatable and preventable blindness such as diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, and glaucoma, among others.

OCT-A is used to obtain detailed visuals of the vascular networks of the retina; it is non-invasive, time-efficient, and allows for a three-dimensional examination of the retina.

Over the last decade, much research has been going on to develop software that can enable an automatic analysis of the retinal vascular network from these imaging techniques to provide an accurate description of the patient’s arteries and veins.

Recently, a new approach called “oculomics”, that uses retinal image datasets and artificial intelligence algorithms, has increased interest in retinal microvascular biomarkers.

Generative AI and eye surgery

A common problem that AI can help resolve in the field of ophthalmology is improving surgical outcomes for patients with macular holes, a condition that causes central vision loss.

Macular holes are defects in the macula, a part of the retina. Those who have the disease have problems seeing clearly, especially in their central field of vision.

Surgery to treat a macular hole, called vitrectomy, has high success rates if the hole is small.

Despite being the standard treatment for the disease, the success of the surgery can vary — a failed macular hole surgery often requires another attempt, increased expenditure and emotional stress for the patient.

Here, AI tools that can learn from pre- and post-operative images can be leveraged. The technology can help predict what a patient’s retina will look like after surgery, including the likelihood of the macular hole closing.

This predictive capability is a significant leap forward, providing a powerful tool for surgeons to plan the procedure appropriately and counsel patients before surgery, helping them make more informed decisions and setting accurate expectations.