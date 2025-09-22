Gujarat to host over 8,000 Ayurvedic camps and health workshops

Ahmedabad, Sep 22: The Gujarat government has announced that more than 8,000 Ayurvedic health camps and medical workshops will be organised across the state in the coming year, focusing on women's and children's health, geriatric care, and lifestyle-related diseases.

The initiative is being undertaken under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Health Minister Rushikesh Patel through the state’s AYUSH division.

The announcement coincides with a “triveni sangam” of health-related initiatives -- Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar (Healthy Women, Empowered Families), National Nutrition Month, and National Ayurveda Day.

National Ayurveda Day is observed every year on September 23, the autumnal equinox, when day and night are nearly equal, symbolizing balance between mind, body, and senses -- a core principle of Ayurveda.

The Ministry of AYUSH, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, uses this occasion to promote awareness about Ayurveda’s holistic health benefits.