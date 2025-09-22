DDA invites bids for 9.33 acres of land to set up a hospital in Dwarka Sector 9

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), on Thursday, 18th September 2025, has organized an e-auction and invited bids for the 9.33-acre patch of land in Sector 9, Dwarka, New Delhi. The auction is to set up a mandatory 600-bed super speciality hospital accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH).

After the auction ends, the highest and selected bidder will be responsible for obtaining statutory permits, while the DDA will facilitate tree clearance and land approvals.

Officials said this auction and construction of the mega super speciality hospital is part of the efforts of the authority to expand Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure while capitalising on the city’s emergence as a hub for medical value travel. The selected bidder will be provided license rights for a period of 55 years for designing, building, financing, and operating the facilities. The hospital must have at least 600 licensed beds, and the construction must be completed within 4 years from the appropriate date.

One of the officials also added that the hospital will have the proximity to both established facilities, such as the Indira Gandhi Hospital, and private hospitals such as Venkateshwar and Max Super Speciality Hospital, which highlights the competitiveness of the health ecosystem and also provides a check on the facilities of these hospitals. He also said that the site’s connectivity and catchment area make it ideal and have the potential to become a high-capacity hospital that can cater to residents, as well as international patients.