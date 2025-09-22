DDA invites bids for 9.33 acres of land to set up a hospital in Dwarka Sector 9

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), on Thursday, 18th September 2025, has organized an e-auction and invited bids for the 9.33-acre patch of land in Sector 9, Dwarka, New Delhi. The auction is to set up a mandatory 600-bed super speciality hospital accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH).
After the auction ends, the highest and selected bidder will be responsible for obtaining statutory permits, while the DDA will facilitate tree clearance and land approvals.
Officials said this auction and construction of the mega super speciality hospital is part of the efforts of the authority to expand Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure while capitalising on the city’s emergence as a hub for medical value travel. The selected bidder will be provided license rights for a period of 55 years for designing, building, financing, and operating the facilities. The hospital must have at least 600 licensed beds, and the construction must be completed within 4 years from the appropriate date.
One of the officials also added that the hospital will have the proximity to both established facilities, such as the Indira Gandhi Hospital, and private hospitals such as Venkateshwar and Max Super Speciality Hospital, which highlights the competitiveness of the health ecosystem and also provides a check on the facilities of these hospitals. He also said that the site’s connectivity and catchment area make it ideal and have the potential to become a high-capacity hospital that can cater to residents, as well as international patients.
The location of the hospital is strategically located near the Bharat Vandana Park and the Dwarka Sector 21 metro station, and it also has a commute time of 25-30 minutes from the IGI Airport. The site is surrounded by dense residential units, institutional campuses, and major offices, such as the PNB corporate office, Dwarka District Court, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) headquarters.
The hospital is also expected to cater to and serve the residents of the upcoming urban and recreational developments in Dwarka, including the Bijwasan Railway Station, an 18-hole large public golf course, and a new sports complex. The officials are expecting a high patient footfall once the hospital will be functional, as the complex is in close reach to multiple metro lines and expressways.
In addition to the hospital, DDA has also planned commercial development on six large land parcels, of over a hectare of land, across multiple areas in the city that have been unused or encroached for a long period of time. The plan includes the construction of sites such as Gold Souk in Dwarka Sector 22, office buildings in two sectors of Rohini, hotels in Nehru Place and Dwarka Sector 23, and this 600-bed hospital in Dwarka Sector 9.
The smallest of these lands, which is 0.9 hectares, is allotted for a hotel in Nehru Place, South Delhi, while the largest piece of land, which is 9.3 hectares in Rohini, has been allotted for an office building and complex.
(Rh/MY/NS)
Suggested Reading: