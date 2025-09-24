Bacteria in Your Mouth May Trigger Parkinson's Disease Risk: Study

New Delhi, Sep 24: Oral bacteria, once colonised in the gut, can affect neurons in the brain and potentially trigger Parkinson's disease, according to a study.

Researchers from the Pohang University of Science and Technology in South Korea identified the mechanism by which metabolites produced by oral bacteria in the gut may trigger the development of Parkinson's disease -- a major neurological disorder characterised by tremors, stiffness, and slowed movement.

"Our study provides a mechanistic understanding of how oral microbes in the gut can influence the brain and contribute to the development of Parkinson's disease," said Professor Ara Koh.

"It highlights the potential of targeting the gut microbiota as a therapeutic strategy, offering a new direction for Parkinson's treatment."

Although previous studies suggested that the gut microbiota of individuals with Parkinson's differs from that of healthy individuals, the specific microbes and metabolites have remained unclear.