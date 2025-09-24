Generic medicines, price ceilings led to better hypertension control in India: WHO

New Delhi, Sep 24: Free medicines distribution, use of generics, and price regulation enabled a better control of hypertension -- a known risk for heart disease -- in India, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, lauding the country’s efforts to combat blood pressure.

In its Global report on hypertension 2025, during the 80th United Nations General Assembly, the WHO shared the example of India for its successful pricing approaches for essential hypertension medicines.

“India’s comprehensive approach to improving hypertension care, including its National Free Drugs Service Initiative, the promotion of the use of generic medicines, and the imposition of price ceilings on essential antihypertensive medicines, has yielded substantial public health gains and improved blood pressure control rates,” the WHO said.

Launched in 2018-2019, the government's India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) ensured a reliable supply of free, quality-assured generic antihypertensive medicines in public sector clinics. It was also supported by simple, protocol-driven treatment regimens and robust medicines procurement systems.

In addition, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) also set the price ceilings for essential medicines, including antihypertensives, under the Drug Price Control Order and the National List of Essential Medicines.

The NPPA calculated these ceiling prices based on average market prices, ensuring medicines remain affordable while allowing fair profit margins for manufacturers.

The approach kept out-of-pocket costs low for patients and thus enabled the public health system to provide a reliable supply of affordable, quality-assured generic medicines, the report said.