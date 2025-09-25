21 pc of Women Lack Leadership Development, 22 pc Struggle With Work-Life Balance: Report

New Delhi, Sep 25: As many as 21 per cent of Indian working women lack access to leadership development opportunities, 22 per cent struggle with work-life balance, and 18 per cent face inflexible work arrangements, a report said on Wednesday.

These barriers are especially evident for women returning after maternity, who often encounter rigid schedules, insufficient leave policies, and limited empathy from management, leading to higher stress and attrition.

Meanwhile, 15 per cent of women said that they do not experience egalitarian treatment at work. This lack of fairness remains one of the most significant barriers to building trust and inclusion.

According to the report, equitable treatment is not only a moral imperative but also a powerful business driver.

Employees who experience it are 4.1 times more likely to feel their management genuinely cares for them as individuals.

Additionally, they are also far more likely to believe that performance is evaluated fairly and that managers avoid favouritism.