What's Fueling Unusually High Rates of Cancer Among Millennials? Is Lifestyle to Blame?

Newswise Recent research is highlighting a concerning trend: cancer rates are rising among millennials and younger adults, even as rates fall in older populations.

Scientists point to a range of modern lifestyle and environmental factors, from ultra-processed foods and disrupted sleep patterns to widespread exposure to synthetic chemicals and microplastics, that may be accelerating biological aging and increasing cancer risk.

Harrisburg University’s Richard Jackson, MD, Associate Professor of Chemistry, is available to provide expert insight into these findings. He can explain how the cumulative environmental exposures across a person’s lifetime, starting before birth, may interact with genetics and biology to shape early-onset cancer risk.