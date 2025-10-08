Cough Syrup Tragedy: Congress to hold Candle March in Madhya Pradesh Today

Bhopal, Oct 8: As 20 children have died allegedly after consuming contaminated cough syrup, the Congress will hold a candle march in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday to pay homage to the deceased.

Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, Umang Singhar, who has levelled serious allegations on BJP government during a joint press conference in New Delhi, will also be visiting Chhindwara and meet the parents of the deceased kids later in the day.

The Congress on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into the children deaths linked to cough syrup in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari had alleged that the corruption in the Mohan Yadav government led to this tragedy.

Notably, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Tuesday visited hospitals in Nagpur and said that a total of 20 children from the state have died so far while undergoing treatment for kidney failure after drinking a contaminated cough syrup.

He said five children are currently under treatment in Nagpur - two each in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and one in a private hospital.