Behavioural Therapies may be Effective at Treating Irritable Bowel Syndrome

New Delhi, Oct 10: Behavioural therapies may be effective for treating irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) -- an intestinal disorder causing pain in the stomach -- according to a study on Friday.

IBS affects around 5 per cent of people worldwide and is characterised by abdominal pain and changes in bowel habits.

There is no cure, and treatments such as diet changes and medications often only provide partial relief of symptoms; therefore, medical guidelines also recommend considering behavioural therapies.

The study, published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology, showed that brain-gut behaviour therapies, including forms of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and gut-directed hypnotherapy (GDH), can be effective.

“The study highlights the potential of brain-gut behavioural therapies such as CBT and GDH as treatment options for managing IBS,” said Prof Alexander C Ford, corresponding author, from the University of Leeds, UK.

CBT enables patients to change how they think and act to manage and accept their symptoms, while in gut-directed hypnotherapy, people are put into a trance-like state before receiving suggestions that their symptoms are improving.

“However, current confidence is limited, particularly for behavioural therapies not classified as brain-gut behavioural therapies,” Ford said.