Clash Over “Vote Chori”: Rahul Gandhi vs Election Commission

The Election Commission retaliated within hours of the press conference, issuing a response under its official #ECIFactCheck hashtag. The response refuted Gandhi’s arguments regarding online roll tampering, clearly stating that “no deletion can be done online” and denounced his claims as “incorrect and baseless.” The EC also specified that certain documentation and verification are important for the process of removal or addition of names in the electoral rolls, which cannot be carried out through remote manipulation via the internet as alleged. It further underlined that it had been working with state agencies and had already provided relevant data for ongoing investigations.

The conflict did not end there, as Rahul Gandhi stood firm in his claims, flatly rejecting the EC’s rebuttal. He further stated that he would release even more evidence in the upcoming weeks to support his allegations. This sparked a wide range of reactions from across the political spectrum. The accusations were swiftly dismissed by BJP leaders, who condemned him for weakening public trust in democratic institutions. They labeled his remarks as “politically motivated” and charged him with engaging in “infiltrators-first politics,” suggesting that his story was designed to appease particular voter groups rather than protect the integrity of elections.