New seaweed-based tablet to transform menstrual cups into health tracking tools

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) In a breakthrough, Canadian researchers have enhanced the existing menstrual cup into a safer, easier, and more environmentally sustainable tool, using seaweed, to track women’s health.

The new menstrual cup can be leveraged to detect infections, monitor reproductive health, and improve diagnostics for conditions, such as endometriosis and urinary tract infections, said researchers at McMaster University in Ontario.

The new component, described in a paper published in the journal ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces, is a flushable tablet made from highly absorbent seaweed-based material.