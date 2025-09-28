10,000+ New Medical Seats Next Step Towards India Achieving Universal Healthcare

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The addition of over 10,000 new medical seats by the Union Cabinet recently is another step towards India achieving universal healthcare, according to an official statement on Saturday.

On September 24, 10,023 new medical seats across existing government colleges and hospitals were approved by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with an investment of Rs 15,034 crore.

The move is part of a broader vision to create 75,000 additional medical seats within the next five years.

“Approval of Phase-III of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme will add significant PG and UG medical seats. This will improve our healthcare system and enhance the medical education infrastructure. It will ensure that every part of India has the availability of skilled doctors,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

While the country -- with a population of 1.4 billion -- has significantly expanded its medical infrastructure over the past decade, the demand continues to outpace supply.