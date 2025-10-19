Sidharth Malhotra Pushes Fitness Limits With Intense Calisthenics Moves

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra has redefined fitness goals once again as he showcased his strength by performing a challenging calisthenics move.

Sidharth on Saturday took to his Instagram, where he shared a video of himself from the gym, where he performed an advanced calisthenics move that spotlighted his core and upper body strength. The actor in the video is seen holding onto a horizontal bar, maintaining a horizontal plank position mid-air.

For the caption, he wrote: "One day at a time, pushing new limits everyday #SidFit.”

Actor Sonu Sood took to the comment section and dropped a heart and high ten emoji.