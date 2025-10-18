Are Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Packing Up to Leave India Forever and Shifting to the UK Permanently?

The life of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has always been in the limelight. From speculations to rumours, the power couple has dealt with media trolling and much more. With them welcoming their second child and keeping up with their busy schedules, the rumour of the couple shifting to the UK has resurfaced.

This time, however, the rumour suggests that the relocation might be permanent. According to the latest reports, Virat Kohli has handed over the General Power of Attorney (GPA) of his Rs 80 crore bungalow to his brother, Vikas. This spread the rumour like wildfire that the couple is permanently moving to Britain with their young children, Vamika and Akaay.

The news of Virat and Anushka leaving India permanently has been circulating for a while now, adding to a pile of speculations about the couple. Virat Kohli’s brother, Vikas, has addressed the rumours about the cricket icon giving him the GPA.

A General Power of Attorney (GPA) is a legal document that allows a person (the principal) to give another person (the agent) the authority to act on their behalf. This can include managing property, handling money, and other related matters.

Vikas posted a cryptic story on his Instagram account, vaguely referencing the rumours spread on the internet. In the story, he stated that he is not surprised by all the misinformation and fake news circulating. “Some people are so free and have lots of time to do so... Good luck to you guys,” wrote Vikas.

In 2025, Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Shriram Madhav Nene, stated in a candid conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia that the couple can’t fully enjoy their success in India.

He added, “Anushka and Virat are lovely people, and they just want to raise their kids normally.” Kohli’s childhood coach also gave a positive response in an interview, saying that the couple does have plans to shift to London. Netizens have reacted to the rumours, with some supporting their decision while others opposed the move.

One user on Instagram wrote, “Good decision... They worked hard to fulfil their dream, and now it’s time to enjoy.” Another user commented that they should never come back.

Anushka Sharma has already been living in London with their children since the beginning of 2025, whereas the ace batsman is currently in Australia preparing for his next tournament. The couple has not reacted to the latest rumours yet, but images of them taking repetitive walks on London streets have fuelled the speculation even further. [Rh/VS]

