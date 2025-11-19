Healing as resistance: Activist dreams of promoting mental health awareness in Myanmar

When thinking about resistance movements in Myanmar, many picture the frontlines: young people on the streets, armed groups in the jungles, voices raised in protest. But resistance can also be quiet. It lives in healing, in caring for others, in creating spaces for resilience. These everyday acts of courage are revolutionary.

Lucas is among those promoting resistance through healing. “Healing protects us from turning against one another, from being driven by fear, and instead builds a strength that endures even when the world feels like it’s falling apart,” he says.

Life before the coup

Born and raised in Mandalay, Myanmar, as the youngest of five siblings, Lucas studied microbiology at Yadanabon University before taking over his family’s rubber production business.