Ready-to-Eat Nutrition Scheme Boosts Maternal and Child Health in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari

Dhamtari, Dec 15 The Women and Child Development Department is providing nutritious food to pregnant women and lactating mothers through Anganwadi centres under the Ready-to-Eat (RTE) scheme in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari.

The objective of this initiative is to ensure adequate nutrition for expectant mothers so that the child growing in the womb is born healthy.

The government is spending crores of rupees on this scheme to build a healthy and strong future for the nation.

Lactating mothers in Dhamtari district said they are receiving nutritious food regularly through Anganwadi centres.

According to them, this government initiative is extremely beneficial for the poor and needy families, as financial constraints often make it difficult to purchase nutritious food from the market.

The Ready-to-Eat food provides essential nutrients such as protein, vitamins, calories, calcium, and iron, leading to visible improvements in the health of both mothers and children.

Health experts have also termed the scheme beneficial. Speaking to IANS, Dr Avadh Pachori said that Ready-to-Eat food is pre-cooked and packed before being distributed to pregnant and lactating women through Anganwadi centres by the Women and Child Development Department. It is easy to consume and rich in nutrients.

He added that Ready-to-Eat food helps reduce malnutrition, especially among mothers and children who need supplementary nutrition or are suffering from anaemia and protein deficiency.

