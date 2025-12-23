IIT Madras’ New Precision Nanoinjection Platform to Boost Breast Cancer Drug Delivery

New Delhi, Dec 22: An international team of researchers led by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has developed a cutting-edge nanoinjection drug delivery platform that has the potential to make breast cancer treatment safer and more effective.

Breast cancer remains one of the leading causes of mortality among women worldwide.

Conventional treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation, often harm non-cancerous tissues due to systemic drug exposure.

The new nanoinjection system delivers the anticancer drug doxorubicin directly into cancer cells using thermally stable nanoarchaeosomes (NAs) loaded into vertically aligned SiNTs etched onto a silicon wafer.

The approach creates a precise and sustained therapeutic system that minimises damage to healthy cells by combining nanoarchaeosome-based drug encapsulation with silicon nanotube (SiNT)-based intracellular delivery, said the team, including those from Monash University and Deakin University in Australia.

Experiments on in vitro (cell culture) and ex ovo (chick embryo) models, published in the journal Advanced Materials Interfaces, demonstrated that the NAD-SiNTs (Nanoarchaeosome-Doxorubicin-Silicon nanotubes) induced strong cytotoxicity against MCF-7 breast cancer cells, while sparing healthy fibroblasts.

The NAD-SiNTs triggered cell-cycle arrest and necrosis in cancer cells and significantly reduced angiogenesis, the process through which tumours develop new blood vessels, by downregulating key pro-angiogenic factors.