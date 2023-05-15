World's most prized morel mushroom plentiful in Himachal forests

He said most of the crop is heading to Chandigarh and Delhi.



But traders say China is posing a tough challenge in the international market owing to its large-scale commercial production and comparatively lower price.



"In recent years, China has started cultivating morchella in fields and greenhouses. Owing to its production in bulk, the Indian variant is facing a tough challenge in international trade," a trader, who wishes not to be named, told IANS.



For foragers collecting morel mushrooms from their natural environment is time consuming and back-breaking exercise that lasts for days together.



"This year the guchhi crop is good. Normally we collect 50 to 60 kg of guchhi every year from Rampur forests. This time we have collected over 120 kg," said harvester Devi Thakur.



"Everyone can't be a harvester. One should be mentally and physically strong to harvest guchhis in the challenging terrain. You require sharp eyesight to spot them beneath logs of decaying wood, leaves or humus soil," said another collector Brij Khemta. "This is why the young men and women, mostly from a community, hunt for them collectively."



Thakur, who has been hunting morels for years, added a number of middlemen from Delhi have been procuring the produce directly from them.



After the winter snow, frequent spells of rains in March and April are congenial for the mushroom crop to grow naturally.



Even most apple growers find morels in the forests near their apple orchards. They use them for serving them at special occasions such as weddings and births.