Telangana will see Ram Rajya in 5 months, says Assam CM



Sarma also took a dig at BRS over alleged involvement of its leaders in Delhi liquor scam. He alleged that AAP and BRS joined hands to steal the public money.



Both Sarma and Bandi Sanjay repeatedly used the words 'Razakars', 'Pakistan', 'Owaisi' in their speeches and claimed that the Ekta Yatra was aimed at exposing the injustices meted out to Hindus due to the collusion between BRS and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).



Sarma alleged that after the victory of Congress party in Karnataka, Pakistan-backed terrorists and members of a community raised slogans of 'Pakistan Zinabad'. Stating that BJP is a saviour of Hindutva, he claimed that people of Karnataka were feeling bad for its defeat.



Earlier, talking to reporters, the Assam Chief Minister said the Congress party won just one state but making tall claims. He said BJP won several states but it never over-reacted.



At the Yatra, he said that his government in Assam was working to stop love jihad in Assam. "We're also working towards closing down Madrassas in Assam. After I became CM, I closed 600 Madrassas in Assam. I will close 300 more Madrassas this year," he said and challenged AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi to stop him.