Himachal home to 75 snow leopards, says five-year scientific estimation

Himachal Pradesh is home to 75 snow leopards, reveals a first-of-its-kind five-year systematic effort at a large regional scale in the Himalayan range where the incredible 'Ghost of the Mountains' live and are elusive by nature.

The estimation, part of Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India, carried out by the state’s wildlife wing with help from Mysore-based Nature Conservation Foundation by installing camera traps to help raise awareness about the importance of its conservation and protection, say experts.

They told IANS the assessment evolves understanding impacts of climate change on the wild cat. Also it enables initiating livelihood programmes that foster coexistence between the snow leopards and the local communities, whose cultures, traditions and livelihoods are deeply linked to local landscapes.

The maximum number of the snow leopards was reported in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts. Its potential habitat also extends into the upper regions of Shimla, Kullu, Chamba and Kangra districts.

Globally they are found in 12 Asian countries. In India, they are found in the Himalayan states of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, besides Himachal Pradesh. They live in high mountain ecosystems.

Habitat destruction, invasive species, climate change and pollution are having an unprecedented impact on the snow leopard worldwide.

The snow leopard serves as an indicator of the health of the Himalayan ecosystems in terms of climate change and biodiversity. Its presence symbolizes ecosystem services such as fresh water and carbon sequestration that benefit human populations of billions living downstream.

The experts believe the conservation of snow leopards is synonymous with conservation of biological and cultural diversity and securing livelihoods of the ‘third pole’, spread across the Himalayas, Hindu Kush, Pamir, Tien-Shan and Altai mountains, and the Tibetan plateau.

According to the report ‘Status of snow leopard and prey in Himachal Pradesh’, Himachal, which takes a lead among Indian states, embarked on the task of robust assessments of snow leopard population in 2018 in partnership with the Nature Conservation Foundation.

By adapting scientifically robust techniques to estimate its population in a systematic effort that surveyed 26,000 sq km of its habitat, the exercise was complemented with population assessments of the prey species like bharal and ibex of snow leopard across the state.

In the vast inaccessible habitat, the camera trapping surveys were conducted to representatively sample all the strata -- high, low and unknown. The team detected 44 individual snow leopards.

Its density ranged from 0.08 to 0.37 individuals per 100 sq km in the state. The trans-Himalayan regions of Spiti and Pin valley recorded the highest densities of snow leopards.