Climate change upsets the apple cart of orchardists in Himachal Pradesh

The faceless villain

The highest-ever production figure of 5.11 crore boxes of apples in Himachal Pradesh was registered in 2010, but since then it has never crossed that mark. The lowest production was in 2018 as the state produced only 1.65 crore boxes. From this season onwards, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided that apples will be sold on the basis of kg and not boxes.

Each box carries 20 to 22 kg of apples. However, farmers used to make very little money from the market. The per box system fleeced them as only fixed rates were offered to them. By selling a box of low quality apple at per kg rate this season, a farmer could make Rs 1,200 to 1,400. When the box system was in place, the same box could fetch only Rs 700 to Rs 1,000.

The impacts of climate change on apple production are highlighted in a 2020 study. "There is an average increase in temperature of about 1.5 degree Celsius till October, whereas, 2-10% reduction in rainfall and 50-100 ppm increase in CO2 concentration have been observed, which reduce the apple yield."

The study noted that climate change led to the shifting of apple belt in hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh to places situated in even higher altitudes such as Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Sirmaur district’s Rajgarh area, Shimla district’s Theog and Kotkhai and some areas in Solan district. It also highlighted that the population of pollinators such as honeybees and butterflies has declined due to high temperatures at higher hills, thus impacting apple production.

It said in Himachal Pradesh, there is a loss in yield by 40 to 50% due to increased temperature and reduced chilling hours. Chilling period/requirement is the minimum period of cold weather required to resume normal spring growth of an apple tree following the winter period. “In apples, there is a decrease in yield due to water shortage (80%) and evaporation rate (20%) leading to a reduction in chilling hours. This causes shifting of apple belts towards higher hills of Himachal Pradesh as most cultivators require 1,000 to 1,600 chilling hours at or below seven degree Celsius,” the study detailed.

At lower elevations, apple cultivation has been affected and large areas have been deemed unfit for the crop. Climate change has also affected the quality of the fruits as too much heat messes up with its colour.

A 2011 study on the impact of climate change on apple crop in Himachal stressed that daily temperatures of 70°F and higher for four or more hours received by the tree during the previous 24 to 36 hours can actually negate chilling. “Apple and stone fruit trees develop their vegetative and fruiting buds in the summer and as winter approaches, the already developed buds go dormant in response to both shorter day lengths and cooler temperatures,” said the study.

The buds remain dormant until they have accumulated sufficient chilling units of cold weather. If the buds do not receive sufficient chilling temperatures, trees will develop delayed foliation, reduced fruit set, increased buttoning and reduced fruit quality. “We have almost reached the threshold of the climate change situation this year. The change in temperatures from February to June period calls for a rejuvenation plan for orchards by providing new planting material or subsidies to shift to high-density cropping,” Sanjay said.

Sujat said persistent rains at the time of flowering caused a drop in temperatures while the trees at that time required sunny weather with 15 degree Celsius or higher temperature. “This badly affected pollination and fruit-setting, resulting in apple production falling by 40 to 50% this year.”