Indira Gandhi: Five Facts About The Iron Lady of India on Her Birth Anniversary

Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi or Indira Gandhi as she was generally known, was born on 19th November 1917. She was an Indian politician and a central figure of the Indian National Congress. In her tenure as a Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi created history in all means.

Indira served as the prime minister of India for three consecutive terms between 1966 to 1977 and a fourth term in 1980-1984.

Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards in 1984 by her bodyguards who had fired 31 bullets at her, of which 30 had hit, 23 had passed through her body and 7 were trapped inside her.



Indira Gandhi was termed ‘goddess’ by several political leaders. BJP veteran and former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in particular, described her as the all-powerful “Goddess Durga” in one of his interviews.

Some interesting facts about Indira Gandhi:

Indira Gandhi was the only female prime minister in India

Indira was the 3rd prime minister of India and also the first and, to date, the only female prime minister of India.

She served as prime minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984, making her the second longest-serving Indian prime minister after her father.

Indira conducted India's fist nuclear test

Gandhi conducted India’s first nuclear test Pokhran I in 1974. The first test code named ‘Smiling Buddha’, was called a “peaceful nuclear explosion” to pacify western powers and avoid the threat of attracting sanctions from them.

She went to war in support of the independence movement

Gandhi declares war against Pakistan, supporting East Pakistan to gain freedom to form a new country Bangladesh. It rooted as India’s influence to the point where it became the regional hegemon of South Asia.

Indira is famously known as the 'Iron Lady of India'

Indira Gandhi is famously known as the iron lady of India because of her strong standing in decisions that would affect India’s politics. Her no-nonsense attitude gave her that title.

She served her father unofficially at one time

Being the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi’s life steered towards politics at quite an early age. After her marriage in 1942, Indira Gandhi served her father and the first Prime Minister of India, unofficially.

In the late 1950s, she serves as the President of the Indian National Congress. In 1964, Jawaharlal Nehru died and she was appointed as a Rajya Sabha member.