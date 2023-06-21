Kalinjar Fort for which kings sacrificed their lives

The Kalinjar Fort in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, is of great interest to historians. This fort, which is located on the 900-foot-high highlands of the Vindhya range, is 100 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. This Kalinjar fort's history extends beyond the Mughal era, which is also described in Buddhist literature. This fort holds the story of the nation's political and cultural changing eras, which is important to historians.

Research indicates that obtaining this fort was a source of pride at the period, which is why Mahmood Ghaznavi, Qutbuddin Aibak, and Humayun to Shah Suri risked their lives to do so. The entire cast, from Peshwa Bajirao to Prithviraj Chauhan, worked tirelessly to obtain it. It was incredibly challenging for the attackers to destroy this fort because it was built in a lush jungle and had walls that were 5 meters thick and 108 feet high.

Water used to seep year-round in this fort, which is regarded as one of the strongest in the entire globe. The leakage of water in the Kalinjar fort was unexpected in a region like Bundelkhand where there is frequently a lack of water. Many kings maintained an eye on this fort for these unique reasons.