Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: How India's "Iron Man" unified the Nation "Without" his Iron Fist

But these were not the biggest challenges. The real challenges were other states that made Patel and Menon work really hard. These states included Jodhpur and Jaisalmer, Bhopal, Junagarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Hyderabad. Most of these states are now a very big part of India and were needed for security reasons. Otherwise, India would have had many holes inside the map with foreign countries in between. Let’s look at these states one by one:



Jodhpur and Jaisalmer

Maharaja Hanvant Singh of Jodhpur and Maharaj Kumar of Jaisalmer were courted by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who reportedly offered a blank sheet for them to set their own terms. Though initially tempted, concerns over communal violence and the principles of Partition loomed large. When Maharaja Hanvant Singh later met Lord Mountbatten, he was warned that joining Pakistan would defy the very basis of Partition and risk serious unrest in his state. The danger was undeniable, and he ultimately chose to accede to India, a decision soon mirrored by the rulers of Patiala, Gwalior, Baroda, and Bikaner.



Bhopal

Nawab Hamidullah Khan of Bhopal envisioned creating a “Third Force” — a bloc of princely states that would remain independent while maintaining treaty relations with both Dominions. However, by early August, he saw that most of the rulers he counted on had already acceded to India. Unable to withstand the tide of accessions, he abandoned his dream of a separate existence and chose to join India.

Junagadh

With 80% Hindus, the Muslim Nawab acceded to Pakistan on September 15, 1947. Public outrage led to uprisings; the Nawab fled to Karachi. Patel demanded reversal and a plebiscite; when refused, Indian forces took over on November 9, 1947. A February 1948 plebiscite favored India (190,779 to 91 votes).



Hyderabad

Hyderabad, the largest princely state, refused to join India, with the Nizam importing arms from Europe and Razakars targeting Hindus. After Jinnah's death, Patel ignored calls to delay action, launching 'Operation Polo' on September 13, 1948; in four days, the Nizam surrendered, and Hyderabad merged with India on September 17, 1948.

Jammu and Kashmir

Maharaja Hari Singh hesitated. Pakistan-sponsored tribal invasion on October 22, 1947, prompted accession on October 26 for military aid. Patel diverted planes, laid communication lines, and positioned the army. The Indo-Pak War ended January 1, 1949. Though not directly handling Kashmir, Patel's indirect contributions aided integration.

Lakshadweep

Post-independence, Pakistan eyed the islands. Patel swiftly sent naval ships to defend them, ensuring they remained Indian.