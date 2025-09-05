The Evolution of Democracy: From Ancient Assemblies to the Digital Age

This led to women being granted the right to vote in the UK and Germany in 1918 and secured women’s suffrage in 1920 when the United States ratified the 19th Amendment - the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. These victories changed the course of democracy, making it more inclusive and representative of the people it claimed to serve. In view of all this, India’s case is unique when it comes to democracy as every citizen were granted the right to vote, be it women or anyone from the marginalized, from the very first election after independence in 1947.

In the 5th century BCE, Athens gave the world a bold governance experiment, long before parliaments and the right to vote. Free male citizens gathered in assemblies to debate, vote on laws and shape public policy directly here.

It was far from being perfect as women, slaves and foreigners were not allowed but the idea that political power could come from citizens rather than monarchs was revolutionary. Despite the idea being born in a small city-state, the concept served as the foundation for the evolution of democracy and served as an inspiration to nations for centuries.

Rome’s Republic showed how democracy could develop with an expanding society whereas Athens gave us a glimpse of direct democracy. In 509 BCE, Roman citizens began voting in assemblies but also elected senators to represent them striking a balance between direct and indirect rule.