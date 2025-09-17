Franca Viola: An Italian Woman Once Forced to Marry Her Rapist Reformed Italy’s Justice System with Her Courage and Defiance

Did you know that there are around 20 countries in the world that still allow a rapist to marry the victim? According to the annual State of World Population report by the United Nations, the rule can favour the rapist by overturning criminal prosecution and punishment.

This cruel and unimaginable code of law was once considered an ancient code of law in Italy. The idea, apparently, was to save what was left of a woman’s honour by getting her married to her rapist.

Decades ago, a similar incident happened that shook the entire nation of Italy in the 1960s. A young girl who was kidnapped and raped by her ex-fiancé, refused to marry her rapist and took him directly to the court of law. The people were shaken to their core and were quite surprised by the young girl’s courage, boldness, and strength.

She was Franca Viola from Sicily, Italy. Viola and her family challenged traditional societal norms and fought for the justice they had rights to. How did they do it? By bringing the man who sexually assaulted Viola in front of the law and standing united to fight against him as a family.

Franca Viola, therefore, became the first woman ever in the history of Italy who refused to participate in a “rehabilitating marriage” (Matrimonio Riparatore in Italian) to her rapist. Rehabilitating marriage was originally sought after couples would consensually elope with their loved ones. However, the practice was often misused by rapists as a way to avoid criminal punishment by marrying their victims.

Franca Viola's act of bravery questioned the ancient “marry your rapist law,” and her defiance paved the way for several women with similar fates — a brutal fate where one was pressured under the traditional norm of rehabilitating marriage.

Who was Franca Viola?