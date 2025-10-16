1,300-Year-Old ‘Jesus Bread’ Unearthed in Turkey Offers Glimpse into Medieval Faith and Daily Life

The discovery was made at the Topraktepe excavation site in the Karaman Province of Turkey, in the ruins of the ancient city of Irenopolis. The excavation was led by archaeologists from the Karaman Museum Directorate in collaboration with Selçuk University. They dated the artefacts using used carbon analysis and stratigraphic dating.

Finding organic material like bread from this period is highly uncommon. That is why it’s so surprising that this is the third discovery of carbonised bread in Turkey alone – and the most recent one at that. In 2024, researchers unearthed an 8,600-year-old carbonized lump at the Neolithic site of Çatalhöyük, the oldest known bread in the world. Then in early 2025, a Bronze Age settlement yielded another charred loaf dating back 5,300 years, possibly linked to ritual activity. These finds, though scattered across millennia, trace a continuous thread of sustenance and spirituality through Anatolia’s long history.

Even more unusual, however, is the design — a portrayal known as ‘Sower Jesus’ or ‘Jesus the Farmer’, rather than the more familiar ‘Jesus the Savior’ seen in Byzantine art. Karaman Museum Directorate said that the iconography reflects Irenopolis’s agrarian identity and the community’s emphasis on labour and fertility alongside worship.

The careful shaping and stamping of the dough indicate ritual intent, suggesting that these were more than everyday loaves — they were offerings, prayers baked into form. Bread lies at the heart of Christian symbolism, representing Christ’s body in the Eucharist and serving as a metaphor for divine nourishment in the Bible. The loaves, marked with the cross and the image of Jesus, may have been prepared for holy communion during the early Christian period, embodying the verse, “I am the bread of life” (John 6:35).