Unearthing the Past: The 2,000-Year-Old Sangam-Era Temple That Redefines Tamil Nadu’s History

The 2000-year-old temple discovery in Tamil Nadu at Saluvankuppam revealed the earliest evidence of Muruga worship in structural form.
Excavations from 2005 through 2025 proved the ancient Tamil civilization to be literate, urban, and spiritually sophisticated.
The site symbolizes cultural endurance, showing how faith survived natural disasters and dynastic shifts, linking modern Tamil practices like Thaipusam directly to a spiritual legacy that spans over two millennia.
In the quiet coastal village of Saluvankuppam, near Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram district, a mound of sand once veiled a forgotten story. The 2004 devastating tsunami led to the excavation of the area marking the start of the timeline of a remarkable 2000-year-old temple discovery in Tamil Nadu. As a result, reshaping our understanding of cultural and religious heritage.
In 2005, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) uncovered the remains of a brick temple dating back over 2000 years, belonging to the Sangam era. The exceptional revelation gave us a peek into the earliest Dravidian temple architecture, predating the monumental Pallava and Chola structures by centuries. Fast forward to 2025, archaeologists once again rewrote history with their exploration of Sangam-era relics in Villupuram such as terracotta figurines, ritual wells and artifacts from the Thenpennai riverbed.
The temple was a reserved structure made of rectangular bricks taking us back to the Sangam Period (3rd Century BCE - 3rd Century CE). The shrine faced north contrasting the usual east-facing shrines mentioned in the Agamic texts. The archaeologist T. Satyamurthy, who led the excavation said “The orientation of the sanctum challenges what we thought we knew about temple-building traditions”. He further added, “This is perhaps the earliest evidence of Muruga worship in structural form.”
Evidence suggests that the altar was dedicated to Muruga (Subramanya), a deity celebrated across the state as per Tamil culture. The holy place converged the timelines of Sangam era and Pallava, showing us their modes of worship. This one site has a layered history as the pallava’s granite temple was built over the foundation of the destroyed Sangam worship.
This was just the beginning of a buried history which pushed the timeline of Tamil civilisation back by at least three centuries. In 2015, an excavation launched in Keezhadi revealed an urban settlement dating back to the 6th century BCE substantiating literacy, industry and organized trade. The excavation didn’t end with it but led to the finding of pottery, beads and iron tools in 2024; and ritual and cultural artifacts in 2025 at Tirupattur. With each discovery, Tamil Nadu provides its ancient history to be urban, literate and spiritually sophisticated.
The thing that makes Saluvankuppam significant is the way it reframes the history of temple architecture. Pallavans and Cholas were believed to have started the Dravidian temple tradition but the discovery proved it to be far more deep rooted. Here was the proof of a temple building showing an organized shrine, shifting the origin back into the Sangram era showcasing the faith, architecture and cultural continuity.
Additionally, it gives Sangam-era literature a palpable form. Muruga was frequently praised as the young deity of the hills and the sea in poems found in works such as the Paripadal. Nearly 2,000 years ago, the poet Nakkirar wrote, "The youth with the spear, worshipped on the mountain and the seashore, where waves crash ceaselessly." The finding of the Saluvankuppam shrine gave these verses a striking archaeological counterpart after they were long thought to be poetic imagination. The sanctum and bricks now serve as evidence that faith was embodied in clay and stone rather than merely being talked about.
The finding is not just academic but deeply personal for the modern Tamil society. Millions of people continue to attend festivals like Thaipusam, which honor Muruga, one of the state's most adored deities. Knowing that he was worshipped in a seaside temple over two thousand years ago links modern customs to an ancient past. The site illustrates how faith evolved but remained unbroken in the face of dynastic change and natural disasters.
Moreover, there is a broader lesson in resilience. Even though the original brick temple was destroyed by the sea, continuity was maintained by the Pallavas' reconstruction. Archaeologists discovered it once more centuries later, bringing its history back to life in the present. This continuity speaks as to how traditions prevail despite disruption and how culture adapts and endures.
These findings serve as a reminder of the complex past that lies beneath our feet as Tamil Nadu rushes toward modernity by creating global cities and digital landscapes. The temple found in Tamil Nadu, which dates back 2000 years, is more than just an archaeological site. It serves as a bridge between faith and memory, poetry and stone. It teaches us that history persists beyond the pages of books, reshaping identities and providing context for the present. [Rh/SY]
Also Read: