Tehran's ‘Kneeling Before Iran’ Statue: The Story Behind Shapur I’s Conquest of Rome

Peter Edwell, Macquarie University

A new statue unveiled in recent days in Iran depicts a Roman emperor in subjection to a Persian king.

Erected in Tehran’s Enghelab Square, the statue titled Kneeling Before Iran shows the emperor grovelling before Shapur I (who ruled around 242–270 CE).

But where did this imagery come from? And why has this statue gone up now?

The rise of Shapur

In the third century CE, a new dynasty known as the Sasanians came to power in ancient Iran.

Within a few years, the first Sasanian king, Ardashir I, threatened Roman territory in Mesopotamia (in modern-day Turkey, Iraq and Syria). The Romans had captured this territory from the Parthians, the predecessors of the Sasanians.

Now Ardashir wanted to recover some of the territory previously lost to the Romans. He met with some successes in the 230s. But his son and successor, Shapur I, took this to another level.

Shapur defeated an invading Roman army in 244 CE, leading to the death of the teen Roman emperor Gordian III.

In the 250s CE, Shapur invaded Roman territory across Iraq, Syria and Turkey. Two large Roman armies were defeated and dozens of cities were captured.