'How to Train Your Dragon' live-action adaptation to hit theatres in 2025

A live-action adaptation of 'How to Train Your Dragon' is soaring to theaters in 2025.

Dean DeBlois, who wrote and directed the animated trilogy 2010's 'How to Train Your Dragon', 2014's 'How to Train Your Dragon 2' and 2019's 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' - is returning to write and direct the newest entry in the franchise.

It's slated to release on March 14, 2025, reports 'Variety'.

The Oscar-nominated 'How to Train Your Dragon' takes place in the mythical Viking village of Berk and follows the adventures of a misfit teen named Hiccup who befriends an injured dragon he calls Toothless.