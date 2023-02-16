Hollywood sex symbol Raquel Welch, dead at 82

Raquel Welch, the actor who became an icon and sex symbol thanks to films such as 'One Million Years B.C.' and 'Three Musketeers', died on Wednesday in Los Angeles after a brief illness, her manager confirmed to 'Variety'. She was 82 and is survived by her son Damon and daughter Tahnee.

She came onto the movie scene in 1966 with the sci-fi film 'Fantastic Voyage' and the prehistoric adventure 'One Million Years B.C.', the latter of which established Welch as a sex symbol.

The actor, notes 'Variety', went on to appear in the controversial adaptation of Gore Vidal's 'Myra Beckrinridge', 'Kansas City Bomber' and Richard Lester's delightful romps 'The Three Musketeers' (1973), for which she won a Golden Globe, and 'The Four Musketeers: Milady's Revenge' (1974).