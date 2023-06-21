'Wednesday' overtakes 'Stranger Things' Season 4 as most watched English show

The popular web series 'Wednesday' has just reached a new milestone, as it has become the most watched English show, overtaking Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' which had continued to dominate the charts since its release in 2022.



According to 'Deadline': "This means some major shakeups, including 'Wednesday' overtaking Stranger Things 4 as the most popular English-language series of all time."



"This is quite significant, considering that 'Stranger Things' 4 benefited from its whopping 13-hour runtime. It would have been difficult for any series to beat that, let alone one that was half that length like Wednesday."



This comes in the wake of Netflix Productions changing their viewership metric, as they will now be reporting how many people have watched a movie/series on the basis of the views generated.