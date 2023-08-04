Joaquin Phoenix slaps Vanessa Kirby in shocking unscripted moment for 'Napoleon'

Improvisation in movie scripts is not anything new, and for that actors sometimes do things that were not in the script to make things more authentic.

The most recent case includes Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ where actor Joaquin Phoenix in an unscripted moment slapped fellow actress Vanessa Kirby adding a moment of shock and surprise for everyone on set.

As reported by 'People' magazine, while speaking to 'Empire' magazine, the actors agreed that this element of surprise will extend to physical interactions.

Phoenix, who plays Napoleon Bonaparte in the historical fiction drama, actually slapped Kirby, who plays his wife Josephine de Beauharnais, in the unscripted moment while using ‘real words’ from the divorce.

"When that happens, you can faithfully go through an archival re-enactment of it and read out the lines and then go home. But we always wanted to surprise each other," the actress shared.

With that approach, "We encouraged each other, demanded of each other, to challenge ourselves to shock each other in moments," Phoenix said. "And that’s what came out of that, that moment."