Somalia Stands on the Verge of a Severe Humanitarian & Human Rights Crisis

An independent expert recently called for international support for Somalia which is struggling to stave off famine and conflict amidst a humanitarian and human rights crisis. She recently submitted her report to the U.N. Human Rights Council.

The most pressing issue facing Somalia is a looming famine resulting from four years of consecutive drought. U.N. agencies report states that hundreds of thousands of people are facing starvation as acute malnutrition reaches new heights.

Independent expert on the human rights situation in Somalia, Isha Dyfan, said 90% of Somalia’s districts are ravaged and more than a million people have been forced to leave their homes in search of lifesaving assistance.

“The drought has caused a grave humanitarian crisis affecting more than seven million people, in terms of food shortage, child mortality and acute malnutrition, and increased fighting for ever scarcer resources, which has resulted in mass displacement and an increase in violence against women and children.”

Dyfan noted Somalia also is facing a human rights crisis that is impeding the government’s peacebuilding and state-building efforts. She says the long-running armed conflict, perpetrated by the Islamist militant group al-Shabab, continues to take a heavy toll on civilians and livelihoods. Fighting, she said, is preventing humanitarian relief from reaching communities in need.