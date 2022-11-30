Tiananmen Square 2.0? Tanks seen on the streets of China

Several military tanks have rolled through the streets of China as Chinese officials ramp up their crackdown against demonstrators who are protesting against Xi Jinping's disastrous zero-Covid policy, according to a media report.

A video shows a steady stream of tanks trundling through the eastern city of Xuzhou on Monday night, Daily Mail reported.

The footage will rekindle memories of the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989 when hundreds - if not thousands - of Chinese protesters were killed by soldiers in tanks, the report said.

Xi Jinping's Communist Party officials have ramped up their crackdown on demonstrators, with police officers were seen wrestling with protesters before dragging them away.