Russia-Ukraine War: President Zelenskyy Warns of New Week of Russian Attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Sunday the coming week could be as difficult as the past week when Russian missile strikes caused widespread damage to the country's electrical grid.

Speaking during his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's military and other state entities are preparing, and he thanked the energy workers who have been able to restore power service.

"We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact," Zelenskyy said. "And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down."

Russian airstrikes have repeatedly struck key infrastructure targets in Ukraine, knocking out important services as the winter season looms. Russian officials have denied targeting civilians with such strikes.