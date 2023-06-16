Guru Arjun Dev Martyrdom Day

The 'Shaheedi Diwas', also known as Guru Arjun Dev Ji Martyrdom Day, falls on June 10 this year. Every year, it takes place on the 24th day of Jeth, the third month in the Sikh calendar. For Sikhs throughout, today holds significant religious significance. The first Sikh martyr, Guru Arjun Dev Ji, is revered for his outstanding accomplishment. On this day, people organise devotional activities and read "Sri Guru Granth Sahib." Additionally, they hand out food in the "langars" of the "gurudwara," which is a communal dining custom in which all guests receive free food.
In India's Goindwal, Guru Arjun Dev Ji was born in April of 1563. His mother was Mata Bhani, and his father was Guru Ramdas. Guru Amardas and Guru Ramdas were his maternal great-grandfather and grandpa, respectively. In 1581, at the age of 18, he succeeded his deceased father as the fifth of ten Sikh gurus.
His son became the sixth Guru in 1606 after his untimely death at the hands of the Mughals. The succession of his son was highly contentious. Arjan, his youngest son, was chosen as his successor, which caused a lot of disagreements and rifts among the Sikhs. Prithi Chand founded a splinter sect and fiercely attacked Guru Arjan. The adherents of Guru Arjan formed Minas, a coalition with the rebel faction.
His initiative to construct the Golden Temple or the Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar in 1604 is renowned. He also said his faith was for people of all castes and created the four entrances of a gurdwara. He put all of the previous Gurus' works into one book, the "Guru Granth Sahib," in August of 1604. He adhered to the Guru Ram Das Masands method, which recommended that Sikhs give at least one-tenth of their income to the Sikh organisation "dasvand," which paid for the construction of gurudwaras and langars. The Mughal emperor Jahangir imprisoned him in Lahore Fort in 1606 and tortured and killed him after fining him and erasing some hymns he thought objectionable.