Guru Arjun Dev Martyrdom Day

The 'Shaheedi Diwas', also known as Guru Arjun Dev Ji Martyrdom Day, falls on June 10 this year. Every year, it takes place on the 24th day of Jeth, the third month in the Sikh calendar. For Sikhs throughout, today holds significant religious significance. The first Sikh martyr, Guru Arjun Dev Ji, is revered for his outstanding accomplishment. On this day, people organise devotional activities and read "Sri Guru Granth Sahib." Additionally, they hand out food in the "langars" of the "gurudwara," which is a communal dining custom in which all guests receive free food.

In India's Goindwal, Guru Arjun Dev Ji was born in April of 1563. His mother was Mata Bhani, and his father was Guru Ramdas. Guru Amardas and Guru Ramdas were his maternal great-grandfather and grandpa, respectively. In 1581, at the age of 18, he succeeded his deceased father as the fifth of ten Sikh gurus.