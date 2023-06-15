Darul Uloom Deoband bans students from learning English

"Any student found violating this restriction, or secretly engaging in language study, will face expulsion from the institution. Also, the students found absent from classrooms or leaving before the completion of their classes will face severe consequences," the order stated.



Criticizing the management's decision, a student, requesting anonymity, said, "While we acknowledge that Darul Uloom is dedicated to Islamic studies, preventing students from learning English or any other language seems unreasonable."



"Management should reconsider their stance," the student said. (IANS/NS)