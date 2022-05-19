China failed to change Tibetan mind, Dalai Lama tells US Tibet envoy

US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Uzra Zeya, on Thursday received an audience with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at his official residence in McLeodganj - a small and quaint hill station in the suburbs of this northern hill town of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh overlooking the Himalayas - who said despite China's efforts, it has failed to change Tibetan mind.

Also, the 86-year-old Nobel Peace Laureate believes the thinking of the Chinese people itself is rapidly changing.

The audience was also attended by Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Penpa Tsering, among other Tibetan leaders, and the members of the US Special Coordinator's delegation.

During the brief audience, the US Special Coordinator expressed US President Joe Biden and the American people's greetings to the spiritual leader.

She also offered best wishes for the good health of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and expressed the gratitude of the world for the messages of peace that His Holiness espouses.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues also discussed the rich traditions of freedom and democracy in the US and India, an official statement by the Dalai Lama's office said.

His Holiness expressed his happiness to meet the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues and emphasized the oneness of all humanity. He explained his four main commitments in life namely the promotion of universal values, promotion of religious harmony, preservation of Tibet's culture and environment, and revival of ancient Indian wisdom.

The elderly globetrotting Buddhist monk, known for his simplicity and jovial style, further said despite the People's Republic of China's (PRC's) best efforts, it has failed to win the Tibetan people and transform their minds.