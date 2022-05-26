Bihar girl walks one kilometer on 1 leg to get to school

Seema Kumari, a 10-year-old disabled school girl in Bihar's Jamui district has become a talking point due to her high spirit and willpower.

Seema lost one leg as it came under the wheels of a tractor in her native village Fatehpur under Khaira block two years ago. During the treatment, doctors suggested that she may die if her injured leg would not cut. Her parents agreed on it and the doctors chopped her left leg.

Despite losing her one leg, Seema did not lose hope. She used to go to school. She uses the long jump technique to travel the distance of 1 km from her home to school and that too with a school bag on her back.

"I want to study and become a teacher so that I could teach the next generation students," Seema, a class 4 student says.

"My father and mother are not literate. They are laborers. My father is a migrant laborer while my mother is staying in the village and working in a brick kiln," Seema says.