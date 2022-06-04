Rajasthan becomes the second Indian state to sign MoU an agreement to safeguard soil

Rajasthan has become the second Indian state to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to save soil by preventing and reversing the desertification of fertile lands.

In the Save Soil program held in Jaipur on Friday night, Rajesh Chand Meena, state minister for panchayat raj and rural development, and Lalchand Kataria, state agriculture minister with Sadhguru, Founder of Isha Foundation, called for immediate policy-driven action to save the state and country's agricultural land from becoming barren.

A policy needs to be constituted to save soil in the world, he said, adding: "In India, the average organic content in agricultural soils is estimated to be 0.68 percent, putting the country at high risk of desertification and soil extinction. About 30 percent of the fertile soils in the country have already become barren and unable to yield."

Kataria and Sadhguru exchanged MoU to save the soil of the state by making farmer and soil-friendly agriculture policies.

Sadhguru, who is currently on a 100-day, 30,000-km solo motorcycle journey across Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East to build a global consensus to address soil health, hit the Indian coast on May 29 at the port of Jamnagar, Gujarat.