Miracle birth -- Baby born as truck crushes mother to death in UP

In an incident that can be termed a miracle of sorts, an eight-month-old fetus burst out of her mother's womb even as the woman was crushed to death by a truck.

The incident took place near Bartara village, under the Narkhi police circle on Wednesday.

According to station house officer (SHO) Fateh Bahadur Singh Bhadauria, the mother Kamini, 26, was going with her husband on his bike to her parents' house in Kotla Fariha when the tragedy struck.

Her husband, Ramu, lost control of his bike while attempting to avoid being hit by an oncoming car. Kamini fell and was crushed by a speeding truck coming from behind.

As she was being crushed, her baby was born.

The child was immediately rushed to the Firozabad district hospital. The doctors said on Thursday that the baby is, 'absolutely fine and just needed neonatal treatment'.

The SHO said that the driver of the truck fled and CCTVs are being examined. An FIR will be filed based on the husband's complaint. (AA/IANS)