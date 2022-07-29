A woman collecting firewood discovers a 4.39 carat diamond in MP's Panna

Madhya Pradesh's Panna, famous for its diamond mines, has made many poor families' fortune as they come across precious stones in the most unexpected places.

In the latest such instance, Lady Luck smiled on a poor woman, who had gone to collect firewood in a forest area in Panna, as she returned with a 4.39-carat diamond.

The woman, identified as Gendabai and a resident of Purusottampur village of the district, used to go to the forest to collect firewood, which she sold to earn her sustenance.

On Wednesday, when she was busy collecting firewood, she noticed a sparkling stone lying just a few meters away from her.