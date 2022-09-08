A first-of-its-kind journey along India and Pakistan border

What binds the two most talked about nations - India and Pakistan together? What makes their relationship unique? How have the lives of the people changed since the India-Pakistan partition? discovery+ India Originals- Expedition Borderlands with Levison Wood and Ash Bhardwaj, an upcoming adventure answers these and many other questions.

In the series, Lev and Ash trek through the snow-capped mountains of the Gurez valley in Kashmir to witness the majestic beauty of the borderlands. The duo engages in local sports like Horse Polo on both sides of the border, a quick game of cricket at Teetwal, and countless more in the course of their journey. They immerse themselves in an authentic cultural adventure and indulge in song and dance along with Dashungs, a local Ladakhi band. In Amritsar, they offer their prayers and services at the Golden Temple with the Langar Seva. On the other side of the border, they relish local food delicacies like offal (goat's testicles, brain, heart) in Lahore, and attend a local Qawwali performance. Amidst gallivanting escapades, they traverse rocky terrains to see the gleaming Indus River and catch a glimpse of the illustrious sunset in Gilgit amidst breathtaking views of the Himalayas.

Levison Wood said, "Ash and I were lucky enough to experience the incredible food and culture and hear plenty of fascinating stories in both India and Pakistan. I couldn't think of anyone I would rather have done this journey with than Ash. It was interesting to see the countries from his perspective - and we had a lot of laughs along the way! The best part of this trip was seeing what unites the two countries in this border region. Our journey helped us to try and understand the people who have so much in common yet are so divided. This journey was unforgettable. The border regions are home to resilient and affectionate civilians who welcomed us into their homes and lives. This journey was a true adventure. We ended up in some difficult situations, learned a lot about these fascinating countries, and had many heartfelt moments along the way.